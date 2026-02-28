Lee Andrews says life gets sweeter' after saying 'I Do' to Katie Price

 
February 28, 2026

Lee Andrews feels 'extraordinary lucky' to have met his spouse, Katie Price, whom he married in Dubai just a week after meeting her. 

The couple reportedly registered their marriage on February 17.

Now, Lee who has already received approval from Katie's children, Harvey, Princess and Junior from her previous relationships opened up about his relationship with the former glamour model, 47, saying: 

'To my wife, you are the greatest gift in my life, and I never want a day to go by without you knowing how much I love and appreciate you. 

'Your strength, your kindness, and the way you pour your heart into everything you do inspire me constantly. 

'Thank you for walking through life with me, for your love, your unwavering support. I am so grateful for you, and I love you more with every passing day.'

However, the siblings, Princess, 18 and Junior, 20, whom Katie shares with ex-husband Peter Andre, emphasised that they have not met their mother's new husband, Lee Andrews.

This comes after the siblings reportedly teamed up for the new series of Celebrity Race Across The World. 

 Meanwhile, Katie's eldest son, Harvey, gave his step father Lee a handmade gift.

In the footage, Harvey is shown with a handmade rose bearing a tag with Lee's name on it.

