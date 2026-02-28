What happened to Jim Carrey? Fans left in shock after Paris appearance

Jim Carrey fans think 'stunt double' made Paris appearance in place of actor

Jim Carrey has been making headlines for his unrecognizable look after his recent rare appearance in France.

On February 26, the Liar Liar actor attended the 51st César Awards in Paris, where he accepted a prestigious award for his "exuberant, unrestrained and unforgettable characters that have become a core part of popular culture," as described by Variety.

The legendary star stepped out wearing a black tuxedo along with a button-up shirt and a bow tie. He showed off his shoulder length hair at the glamorous event.

However, his look sparked controversy online as the internet believed that it wasn’t Carrey, rather it was his "stunt double", who attended the show in place of him.

Jim Carrey’s stunt double does a rare appearance”, wrote one social media user.

Meanwhile, another wrote, “That is not Jim Carrey.”

People are literally comparing the Mask actor’s awards night look with his previous public appearances as they think that he "doesn’t look, behaves or sounds like Jim at all."

“Will the real Jim Carrey please stand up”, commented a third internet user.

Meanwhile, there are some fans who came forward in support of the actor saying, “I think y’all forget famous people get older too.”

Another one penned, “How are people saying that’s not him like that’s genuinely what he looks like now.”

Carrey is known as the acting legend as he has transformed himself into a lot of characters with animated facial expression, award-winning storytelling and spontaneous one-liners.