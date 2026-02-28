Katie Price emotional as Harvey gives stepfather Lee Andrews handmade gift

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food

Katie Price became emotional and even proud after Harvey gave her new husband, Lee Andrews, a handmade gift.

The former glamour model, 47, shocked everyone last month when she announced that she married businessman Lee Andrews just a week after meeting him, reportedly leaving her family upset.

Later, Katie's eldest children from her ex-husband Peter Andre, Princess and Junior, also sent their wishes to their mum as the couple registered their marriage on February 17.

Now, it appears Lee has received Harvey's seal of approval after a sweet video of the stepson's gift was shared. In the footage, Harvey is shown with a handmade rose bearing a tag with Lee's name on it.

Separately, Katie shared a photograph of an identical rose from her son, with "mummy" attached to it.

She wrote in the Instagram post: "Harvey has the sweetest kindest soul. I love this so much it's staying on my beside table forever."

For the unversed, Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food and a permanent feeling of hunger which leads to obesity.

He also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.

However, Katie made a promise to her son ,Harvey, vowing she wouldn't be away for long.