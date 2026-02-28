Cillian Murphy shares what fans may expect from 'Peaky Blinders' film

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' is slated to release on March 6

Cillian Murphy has teased the plot of upcoming Peaky Blinders movie titled, The Immortal Man.

The 49-year-old Irish actor earned a prominent status is Hollywood after starring in Netflix series Peaky Blinders, based on six seasons.

Cillian played the role of Tommy Shelby, a dangerous man who leads a Birmingham based gang.

His popular show is now being converted into a film directed by Tom Harper.

Ahead of its release, Muphy has shared with fans where the movie will pick up from.

In an interview with Deadline, the Oppenheimer star said, “When we first saw Tommy in the film, he’s not really living, he’s not really dead. He’s ignoring the world, he’s ignoring his family which is a brilliant starting point so can you reel him back in.”

“Ultimately, he takes on a war he once claimed wasn’t his and fights for all the people that were killed”, claimed Cillian.

While talking further about The Immortal Man, the Academy Award winner confessed that his motivation was only to make the film for the fans and “to be a gift to them for that investment.”

Murphy is all set to reunite with Paul Anderson and Sophie Rundle for the upcoming movie.

Slated to release on March 6, the Peaky Blinders movie also features Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth and Stephen Graham.