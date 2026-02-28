Jennifer Garner makes rare comment about 'love of my life' Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is not rewriting the history – she is owning it.

Hollywood breakups are rarely this transparent. In a candid look at her high-profile history with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner is pulling back the curtain on the complexities of co-parenting, heartbreak, and the “complicated” reality of her ex-husband’s personality.

Despite the split, Garner’s stance on their marriage remains surprisingly firm. Speaking with Vanity Fair, she made it clear that she has no regrets about their decade-long reunion.

“I married him and I would do it again. I would go back in time and make that decision again. I ran to him on the beach and I would do it again. You can't have these three kids and everything we had. He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about it?”

That’s not exactly closure – this is honesty.

However, the path to a friendly post-divorce relationship hasn’t been without its hurdles. Garner describes a personality dynamic that can be as intense as it is isolating.

“He's just a complicated guy. I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

The glue holding it all together? Their three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Garner admits she is willing to set aside personal pride for the sake of their family unit, citing Affleck’s dedication as a father as the ultimate deal-breaker for any lingering bitterness.

“Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter's wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and totally, then you're going to be friends with that person.”