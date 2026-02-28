'Avengers: Doomsday' leak teases shocking details

 
Loki has small but crucial role in 'Avengers: Doomsday', says source

Geo News Digital Desk
February 28, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday supposed plot has been making rounds on the internet, revealing surprising twists and turns.

The much-awaited MCU film of 2026 directed by the Russo brothers feature Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom (villain), who reportedly has intentions of taking over the multiverse, which is currently being held by Loki.

the action sci-fi is also going to feature Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum, James Marsden and many others.

Ahead of its global release, internet has been flooding with reactions after the alleged plot of the film leaks online.

According to X account by the name Marvel Insights, Avengers: Doomsday will open with a fight scene between Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Wolverine.

Doctor Doom is not completely a villain at first, but he transforms into one after a tragic truth later pushes Steve Rogers to turn against him.

Meanwhile, Hiddleston’s Loki role is seemingly small but is very crucial for the film.

According to the tipster, “Loki meets Steve before Season 2 events (while working for the TVA). He gives Steve a TVA card and offers him protection in another universe Earth-828, where Steve Rogers never existed.”

Reportedly, Loki warns Steve about ‘pruning’. But he doesn’t know that being in the wrong universe can cause incursions.

It is pertinent to mention that these are all just the assumptions and fan theories. There are high chances that it might have flaws.

Marvel always makes sure to keep their projects as confidential as possible and bring out something unexpected for the fans.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18.

