Cruz Beckham calls Jackie Apostel band's 'hidden' powerhouse

Cruz Beckham has credited his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, for band's success, confessing that she is the woman behind his career.

The young musician, 21, has been carving out his music career and kicked off his UK tour in on Wednesday in Birmingham.

It marked a major milestone for Cruz, who has been building up to his sold out tour following the release of his single, For Your Love.

Joined by his band The Breakers, the son of David and Victoria performed songs from his album, Lick The Toad at Mama Roux's.

Meanwhile, Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30 supported him throughout the tour, proudly showing of his tour merchandise - a hoodie with all of his tour dates on the back.

And now he has told how Jackie is the woman behind his success.

Alongside a snap of the beauty, he penned: 'I don't think anybody understands how much Jackie does for us.

'Throughout these last few years Jackie has connected the band, connected teams, constantly making sure s**t gets done, none of this would be happening without her.

'Just a little appreciation post for the fifth member of the breakers. She is the driving force of the band. She has gone overboard with making sure content all of you see is the best of the best.

'Jackie we are forever grateful for you and I hope you know, we appreciate you more than you can imagine.'

The couple have been together since 2024, after they were first spotted together at Glastonbury.

Earlier this month, Cruz released the music video for his new single For Your Love.