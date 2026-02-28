 
Geo News

Cruz Beckham calls Jackie Apostel band's 'hidden' powerhouse

Cruz Beckham has introduced 'fifth member' of The Breakers

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 28, 2026

Cruz Beckham calls Jackie Apostel bands hidden powerhouse

Cruz Beckham has credited his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, for band's success, confessing that she is the woman behind his career. 

The young musician, 21, has been carving out his music career and kicked off his UK tour in on Wednesday in Birmingham.

It marked a major milestone for Cruz, who has been building up to his sold out tour following the release of his single, For Your Love.

Joined by his band The Breakers, the son of David and Victoria performed songs from his album, Lick The Toad at Mama Roux's.

Jackie Apostels official Instagram account
Jackie Apostel's official Instagram account

Meanwhile, Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30 supported him throughout the tour, proudly showing of his tour merchandise - a hoodie with all of his tour dates on the back.

And now he has told how Jackie is the woman behind his success.

Alongside a snap of the beauty, he penned: 'I don't think anybody understands how much Jackie does for us. 

'Throughout these last few years Jackie has connected the band, connected teams, constantly making sure s**t gets done, none of this would be happening without her.

'Just a little appreciation post for the fifth member of the breakers. She is the driving force of the band. She has gone overboard with making sure content all of you see is the best of the best.

'Jackie we are forever grateful for you and I hope you know, we appreciate you more than you can imagine.' 

The couple have been together since 2024, after they were first spotted together at Glastonbury.

Earlier this month, Cruz released the music video for his new single For Your Love.

One Direction reunion 'inevitable': New streaming milestone sparks hype
One Direction reunion 'inevitable': New streaming milestone sparks hype
Jennifer Garner makes rare comment about 'love of my life' Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner makes rare comment about 'love of my life' Ben Affleck
‘Star Wars: Starfighter' Ryan Gosling reveals why he finally joined franchise
‘Star Wars: Starfighter' Ryan Gosling reveals why he finally joined franchise
Cillian Murphy shares what fans may expect from 'Peaky Blinders' film
Cillian Murphy shares what fans may expect from 'Peaky Blinders' film
Christine McGuinness reveals she is dating after 'toxic' divorce from Paddy
Christine McGuinness reveals she is dating after 'toxic' divorce from Paddy
Netflix set to release new show following ex-Prince Andrew arrest
Netflix set to release new show following ex-Prince Andrew arrest
'Bridgerton' Yerin Ha breaks silence on industry beauty standards
'Bridgerton' Yerin Ha breaks silence on industry beauty standards
Robert Carradine cause of death: Medical reports confirm painful detail
Robert Carradine cause of death: Medical reports confirm painful detail