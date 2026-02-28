Netflix set to release new show following ex-Prince Andrew arrest

Ex-Prince Andrew to get Netflix special post-arrest in Epstein scandal

Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is at the center of Hollywood’s latest race for royal drama.

Netflix is reportedly considering reviving The Crown for a limited series chronicling his downfall following his arrest in connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke of York was arrested on February 19, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly forwarding confidential trade documents to Epstein.

His arrest, described as “historic and unprecedented” by insiders, has sparked fierce competition among studios to dramatize the scandal.

According to sources to Daily Mail, Netflix and The Crown producers Left Bank Pictures have been in “advanced talks” about creating one-off specials under the show’s banner.

Insider described the potential saga as “as dramatic, if not more dramatic” than the abdication of Edward VIII or Princess Diana’s death, both previously covered in the original series.

Disney Studios and Amazon MGM are also circling the story.

“We have been bombarded with screenwriters wanting to bring this story to us. The race is on in Hollywood to be the first studio to bring out an Andrew film,” a Disney source told the outlet.

Screenwriter Jeremy Brock, who penned Amazon MGM’s A Very Royal Scandal, echoed the sentiment.

He told the outlet both Netflix and Amazon are “100 percent” in talks to make a drama based on the scandal.

Royal Fallout

King Charles has issued a statement expressing his “deepest concern,” stressing that “the law must take its course.”

Meanwhile, the British government is debating legislation that could remove Andrew from the royal line of succession.