Christine McGuinness reveals she is dating after 'toxic' divorce from Paddy

The model shares twins Leo and Penelope and daughter Felicity with her ex-husband Paddy

February 28, 2026

Since ending their relationship, Christine has explored several romantic opportunities, including appearing on Celebs Go Dating
Christine McGuinness has set clear boundaries about dating as she revealed the one 'toxic' trait she is trying to leave behind. 

The model, 37, shares twins Leo and Penelope (born circa 2013) and daughter Felicity (born circa 2016) with her ex-husband TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, 52.

All three children have been diagnosed with autism.

The former couple shocked fans when they announced their separation in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage.

Since ending their relationship, Christine has explored several romantic opportunities, including appearing on Celebs Go Dating, but she soon left the show after appearing overwhelmed during the episodes.

Now, Christine appears to be putting herself out there, as she has reportedly revealed she is in a 'situation ship' with a new and unnamed person.

However Christine revealed that when she first got to know this person, she found herself oversharing, according to The Mirror

Speaking about her current situation ship in an upcoming episode of her podcast Situation ships with Sophie and Christine, she said: 

'Before I started this situation ship I'm in now, we were talking a lot and I was very aware that a lot of the stuff I was sharing that we had in common that it could potentially build a trauma bond because I've done it previously.

'That's the last bond I'd like to build with someone because it's almost toxic.'

Back in October, Christine opened up about telling her children about her divorce from their dad Paddy as she revealed she was 'blown away' by their reaction.

