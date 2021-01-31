Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 31 2021
Do you know rapper Fat Joe waited in line to get his copy of Eminem's debut album?

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Rappers like Fat Joe and Big Pun actually waited in line for their copies of Eminem's debut album "Slim Shady LP".

Released in 1999, the album sold 2,83000 in its first week.

It was  the second studio album and the major-label debut by the Detroit native.

The album features production from Dr. Dre, the Bass Brothers, and Eminem himself. 

Fat Joe who waited in line to get his copy is the rapper who recently offered mediation between Eminem and Nick Cannon. Em and Nick had a long running beef and have released several diss tracks against each other over the last few years.

