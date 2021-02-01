Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about Bollywood’s rat race

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor has made her mark in the industry in a considerably short period of time.

And while the actor continues to shine bright, she has also had to deal with quite a few comparisons with other stars who entered Bollywood around the same time as her.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the Dhadak actor got candid about her thoughts regarding the unspoken rivalry and how she remains focused on her work.

“I focus on my work and do what I love to the best of my abilities. I am looking for opportunities where I can be the best. Competition means different to different people,” she said.

“It may not be necessarily box office numbers. If you know, you know, maybe it’s an award, or the feeling that you are loved by audiences. When you have that, you just know. When they own you, like they owned my mom (late actor Sridevi), you feel you belong to them,” sshe added.

She also spoke about her attempts at trying to make sure she is ‘more than just a pretty face.’

“In my time in the film industry so far, people are quick to slot you in whatever they feel. After Dhadak, I don’t know if people really understood what I am capable of, that was quite confusing.”

“Although I am very happy with the fact that the film did such business, it was a mixed sentiment after the release. I could gauge it from the offers I was getting. After Gunjan, I am getting all similar author-backed, female led roles. If people want to see you in a certain light, they will always see you in that. I am just trying to find new thing,” she added.