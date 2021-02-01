Can't connect right now! retry
Bakhtawar Bhutto touched by love, prayers and good wishes on wedding week

Bakhtawar Bhutto with husband Mahmood Choudhry on their mehndi night. Photo: Instagram/ Mahmood Choudhry

  • Bakhtawar shares message on Instagram story after wedding events wrap up
  • Says deciding to get married during coronavirus meant being limited by SOPs
  • Assures they will be sharing their "joyous" times with everyone

The Pakistani public is eagerly waiting for more pictures of newlyweds Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Choudhry since the couple's wedding celebrations came to an end over the weekend.

Bakhtawar, the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari has assured she will be sharing the couple's "joyous times" with everyone.

She shared a picture on her Instagram story of the stage from her wedding reception with a brief note on her wedding.

Bakhtawar said they were "touched by all the love, prayers and good wishes".

"Deciding to get married during Corona meant we were limited by the SOPs," wrote the bride on her Instagram. "Luckily, we were able to capture our joyous times and will be sharing with you through them."

Read more: 'Happiest moment': Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari gets married to Mahmood Chaudhry

Bakhtawar and Choudhry tied the knot on Saturday, with PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his sister, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, playing hosts at the wedding. 

Her wedding celebrations started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad.

Watch: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done 

Bilawal shared on Twitter stunning pictures of the bride with her family during the nikkah. 

An elegant henna ceremony was also held at Bilawal House where Bakhtawar got a beautiful henna design of Ajrak applied on her hands.

Choudhry later shared a picture of the couple from their mehndi night on Instagram.


