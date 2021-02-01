Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'have put themselves on the line,' claims royal expert

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the power to have big conversations with big leaders'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eyeing to strike mega deals in the future as they are talking to 'big leaders' in the Silicon Valley.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel like they 'have nothing to lose' as they 'have put themselves on the line' with the groundbreaking project.

Royal expert Omid Scobie explained, "They have the power to have big conversations with big leaders in Silicon Valley.

"They're that big enough of celebrities and are speaking out about this platform. I assume that a lot of Silicon Valley leaders might be pretty interested in speaking to them," he said.

"They can have conversations, or at least start conversations about these very issues. So I think they're really kind of putting themselves on the line here.

"They probably feel that they don't really have much to lose. They can go in at this guns blazing," the expert continued.

