Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor flaunts natural beauty in latest snap

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor certainly doesn’t shy away from keeping it candid on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the soon-to-be-mother shared two snaps depicting expectations on the social media site are and reality. 

She could be seen keeping it natural as she posed bare faced with only a pair of sunnies as an accessory. 

In one photo she could be seen pouting adorably while in the other photo she could be seen pulling down her shades on the bridge of her nose, flashing her gorgeous eyes. 

"Instagram v/s Reality. PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is," she captioned the post. 

Take a look:



More From Bollywood:

Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy

Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy
Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of her daughter as she reveals her name

Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of her daughter as she reveals her name

Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about Bollywood’s rat race

Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about Bollywood’s rat race

Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning with her ‘hair tricks’ video

Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning with her ‘hair tricks’ video
Kareena Kapoor sends love to ‘golden girl’ Amrita Arora on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to ‘golden girl’ Amrita Arora on her birthday
Over 2 million people watch Katrina Kaif's new video in an hour

Over 2 million people watch Katrina Kaif's new video in an hour
Nora Fatehi says she likes “revenge” better; “it will be served”

Nora Fatehi says she likes “revenge” better; “it will be served”
Sara Ali Khan's winter style will make you want to raid her closet

Sara Ali Khan's winter style will make you want to raid her closet
CONFIRMED: The Kapil Sharma show to go off air for THIS reason

CONFIRMED: The Kapil Sharma show to go off air for THIS reason
Kareena Kapoor sends love to her best friend Reenaa on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her best friend Reenaa on her birthday
Disha Patani celebrates four years of 'Kung Fu Yoga' with Jackie Chan

Disha Patani celebrates four years of 'Kung Fu Yoga' with Jackie Chan
Watch Deepika Padukone bust a move with pal

Watch Deepika Padukone bust a move with pal

Latest

view all