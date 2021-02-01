Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: NCOC likely to soon decide on limited spectators, says PCB official

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. — AFP/File

  • PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan says the board held discussions with NCOC officials today
  • PCB officials briefed NCOC about steps it will take to ensure public health and safety 
  • NCOC likely to take a decision on Thursday, says Wasim Khan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to hear a final word from the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) this week on its request to have a limited number of spectators during the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking to Geo.tv, PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan confirmed that the board held discussions with NCOC officials on Monday and a decision is likely to be made on Thursday.

Read more: Franchises give PCB post-dated cheques

“We had a brief meeting with NCOC today and expect a reply on our request by Thursday,” Khan said.

The PCB officials, in today’s meeting, briefed the NCOC about steps it will take to ensure public health and safety if a limited number of fans are allowed to watch the action live.

The NCOC, according to a source, told the board that it will decide on due diligence and discussion with all stakeholders.

Read more: PSL 2021 song featuring Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal to be released next week

Sources have confirmed that the PCB has sought permission to have spectators at 20% to 40% of the stadium’s total capacity in Lahore and Karachi.

PSL's sixth edition is set to start on February 20. The first leg will be played in Karachi before the tournament is shifted to Lahore for the second phase.

More From Sports:

Breathtakingly beautiful: ICC shares pictures of Gwadar cricket stadium

Breathtakingly beautiful: ICC shares pictures of Gwadar cricket stadium

Boxer dies in Karachi after being hit on face during fight

Boxer dies in Karachi after being hit on face during fight
Pak vs SA: Mystery shrouds Mohammad Hafeez's availability for T20I series

Pak vs SA: Mystery shrouds Mohammad Hafeez's availability for T20I series
Pakistan announces 20-man T20I squad for South Africa series

Pakistan announces 20-man T20I squad for South Africa series
Shoaib Akhtar shares hilarious video of '100 mph' video on Instagram

Shoaib Akhtar shares hilarious video of '100 mph' video on Instagram
Watch: Gwadar's 'most beautiful' cricket stadium built among the jagged mountains

Watch: Gwadar's 'most beautiful' cricket stadium built among the jagged mountains
Pak vs SA: Pakistan’s T20I squad to be announced on Jan 31

Pak vs SA: Pakistan’s T20I squad to be announced on Jan 31
Pak vs SA: Rawalpindi, here's the traffic plan for the second Test

Pak vs SA: Rawalpindi, here's the traffic plan for the second Test
PAK vs SA: Quinton de Kock praises his side's bowling despite defeat

PAK vs SA: Quinton de Kock praises his side's bowling despite defeat
PAK vs SA: Team should play abroad just like it plays on home soil, says Babar Azam

PAK vs SA: Team should play abroad just like it plays on home soil, says Babar Azam
WATCH: Fawad Alam hits winning shot for Pakistan against South Africa

WATCH: Fawad Alam hits winning shot for Pakistan against South Africa
PAK vs SA: Shahid Afridi elated over Nauman Ali's 'great debut'

PAK vs SA: Shahid Afridi elated over Nauman Ali's 'great debut'

Latest

view all