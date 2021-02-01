PSL 2021: NCOC likely to soon decide on limited spectators, says PCB official

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to hear a final word from the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) this week on its request to have a limited number of spectators during the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Speaking to Geo.tv, PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan confirmed that the board held discussions with NCOC officials on Monday and a decision is likely to be made on Thursday.

“We had a brief meeting with NCOC today and expect a reply on our request by Thursday,” Khan said.

The PCB officials, in today’s meeting, briefed the NCOC about steps it will take to ensure public health and safety if a limited number of fans are allowed to watch the action live.

The NCOC, according to a source, told the board that it will decide on due diligence and discussion with all stakeholders.

Sources have confirmed that the PCB has sought permission to have spectators at 20% to 40% of the stadium’s total capacity in Lahore and Karachi.

PSL's sixth edition is set to start on February 20. The first leg will be played in Karachi before the tournament is shifted to Lahore for the second phase.