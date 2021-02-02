Cardi B announces release date of her new single 'UP'

Cardi B mesmerised fans as she announced the release date of her new single 'Up'.

The singer broke the news on social media Tuesday as she posted the possible artwork of her new single, showing her hovering over a rooftop pool on a suspended hoop, in an outfit of bedazzled pink.

She tweeted: 'My new single “UP” drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO!'



The new song is the follow-up to Cardi B’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’, released last August. It was the most talked about song of the year.

The rapper released her debut album, ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ in 2018, which featured singles ‘I Like It’ (with Bad Bunny and J Balvin), ‘Be Careful’ and ‘Ring’.

Cardi B captured the attention of her fans and critics with her recent hit song ‘WAP’ due to its lyrics.