Fan replaces Jon Snow with Fawad Alam in iconic Game of Thrones scene

Tuesday Feb 02 2021
Tuesday Feb 02, 2021


A meme featuring Fawad Alam instead of Jon Snow in an iconic battle scene from the Game of Thrones. Photo: Twitter
  • The iconic scene from a famous GoT episode featured the protagonist Jon Snow facing thousands of advancing warriors alone on the battlefield
  • Fawad has been hailed for his heroic century against South Africa in the first Karachi Test match
  • Fawad bagged the Player of the Match award for his gritty century against the Proteas

A hilarious (but apt) meme of Pakistani left-handed batsman Fawad Alam has been doing the rounds on the internet, in which he has been likened to the show's central protagonist, Jon Snow. 

Pakistan won the first Test match against South Africa in the ongoing series, courtesy a heroic century by Fawad which helped the green shirts establish a crucial lead over the Proteas. 

After the match ended and Pakistan won the game, cricket greats and fans both hailed the batsman as a fighter who thrives under pressure. However, one person on Twitter took it to the next level with this meme. 

The image is from the famous Game of Thrones episode in which Jon Snow, infuriated and dejected at the killing of his brother Rickon Stark, unsheaths his sword and braces for the impending assault led by thousands of men on horses. 

Showcasing his wit, a Twitter user replaced Jon Snow's image with that of Fawad Alam's, who instead seems to be facing the onslaught with his unorthodox stance. 

One user likened the oncoming assault to former Pakistan cricket stars Ramiz Raja and Inzamam ul Haq and ex-Pakistan cricket team coach Mickey Arthur. 

Will Fawad Alam continue his run of form against South Africa in the second Test at Rawalpindi (scheduled to begin from February 4) or will he tank against the Proteas pace attack?

