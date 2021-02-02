Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt’s mother Jane wants him to remarry Jennifer Aniston

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Brad Pitt’s mother Jane hoping he would find his way back to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt’s mother Jane is holding a torch for him to marry ex-wife Jennifer Aniston again.

No couple received as much spotlight in the late 90s as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's couple did.

They were both gorgeous and extremely talented. The couple met in 1998 and eventually got married in 2000. However, not all marriages last, and neither did theirs for a very long time. The couple ended up getting divorced five years later and went on their own ways.

While he was still married to Jennifer, Brad met the queen of Hollywood Angelina Jolie, on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Brad eventually married Angelina after the divorce, and the news was met with both shock and criticism.

The whole ordeal was painful for Jennifer, as reported by many media platforms. But she completely moved on to better things.

Only recently, Brad’s mother, Jane Pitt, said that she is still hoping for Brad and Jennifer to get together.

There have been rumours, "She was rooting for them to get married again. She loved Jen and hated Angie. They were all rooting for a reboot.” 

