Bollywood
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Which country makes Janhvi Kapoor want to 'jump' with joy when traveling?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

B-Town diva Janhvi Kapoor is often spotted jetting off to exotic locations to have some time off.

According to her most recent posts on Instagram, the stunner didn't got to an island or a foreign country but rather explored her home country India.

From the photos, she can be seen in a gorgeous, historic location having a blast as she could be seen jumping joyously in a picture.

Janhvi kept it cozy yet casual as she opted for some knitwear, sweatpants and boots.

"Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like India," she captioned the post.

Take a look:


 

