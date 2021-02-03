Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to do everything he can to keep military titles

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

News recently broke out about Prince Harry possibly losing his military titles for good, following the 12-month Megxit review.

Now, it has been reported that the Duke of Sussex wants to spend more time in the UK in order to keep his military titles safe.

According to the Daily Telegraph, via Mirror Online, Prince Harry will do whatever he can do protect his three patronages.

A source, identified as Harry’s ‘friend’, told the outlet: “His military work is one of the most important things to him. Of course he wants to keep them.”

Earlier, royal correspondent of the Daily Express, Richard Palmer cited sources claiming that the monarch is not allowing Harry to retain his three honourary military titles if he doesn’t join the royal family full time.

"These appointments are entirely a gift of the Queen,” he said.

Regarding the 12-month review, Palmer said the meeting will be quite low-key: “There’s not much to discuss.”

After the review that is set to take place in March, the duke would lose his appointments as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commander of the RAF Honington in Bury St. Edmunds and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.  

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna shows solidarity with farmers protesting in India

Rihanna shows solidarity with farmers protesting in India
Queen Elizabeth to take away Prince Harry’s military roles after Megxit review

Queen Elizabeth to take away Prince Harry’s military roles after Megxit review
Johnny Depp's bid to overturn ‘wife beater’ ruling to be considered by the Court of Appeal in March

Johnny Depp's bid to overturn ‘wife beater’ ruling to be considered by the Court of Appeal in March
Priyanka Chopra spills the beans about her life with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra spills the beans about her life with Nick Jonas
Angelina Jolie’s life at home with her kids: in photos

Angelina Jolie’s life at home with her kids: in photos
Billie Eilish touches on her relationship with fans in new trailer of 'The World’s A Little Blurry'

Billie Eilish touches on her relationship with fans in new trailer of 'The World’s A Little Blurry'
Duchess Camilla’s thoughts on Prince William, Kate Middleton unearthed: report

Duchess Camilla’s thoughts on Prince William, Kate Middleton unearthed: report
Hailey Bieber touches on Justin Bieber’s help through therapy

Hailey Bieber touches on Justin Bieber’s help through therapy
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ all unanswered questions analyzed under one roof

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ all unanswered questions analyzed under one roof
Record label drops Marilyn Manson following sexual assault allegations

Record label drops Marilyn Manson following sexual assault allegations
Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, release date, cast

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, release date, cast
Angelina Jolie weighs in on her thoughts turning forty

Angelina Jolie weighs in on her thoughts turning forty

Latest

view all