Andrew Garfield’s casting in ‘Spider-Man 3’ may have just been confirmed

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 may finally be bringing back Andrew Garfield in his superhero avatar.

While rumours were already rife about all three Spider-Men, Toby McGuire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland coming together for the third instalment of the franchise, one fan seems to have claimed that there may be some truth to the hearsay.

Twitter user, @DrnBerry, who claims to be DoorDash driver, says that he might have delivered food to none other than Garfield himself in Atlanta, where parts of Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 were being filmed.

If the tweet that has now wreaked havoc amongst fans, is true, it would solidify the chitchat about The Social Network star being in Atlanta for the filming of the third part.



While details of the film are yet to be made public, Collider’s Jeff Sneider—who has a pretty good record of having accurate Intel—claimed that Garfield is set to return and so is Kirsten Dunst from the original trilogy.