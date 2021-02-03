Prince Harry to go to any length to keep Archie's birth details under wraps

Prince Harry became almost morbidly obsessed with keeping Archie's birth as secret as possible

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the eye of storm after her maiden name was mysteriously taken down on son Archie's birth certificate.



According to a palace insider, the name change came on the request of the Duchess of Sussex herself.

About the entire fiasco, royal expert Rebecca English wrote in the Daily Mail, "Much of what we have seen unfold this week has its origins in Archie’s birth, which Harry became almost morbidly obsessed with keeping as secret as possible, even including where and when his son was born.

"Behind the scenes, matters were so fraught that more than one official — as I know from personal experience — was reduced to tears of frustration and despair."

Archie's birth certificate was first issued on May 17 and presented the Duchess' two names - Rachel Meghan - and her title, reading: "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."