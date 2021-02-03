Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal ties on the sidelines following Megxit

Prince Harry stopped by Queen Elizabeth from maintaining relations with the royal family

Queen Elizabeth has issued a warning to Prince Harry after he turned his back on the royal family.



Back when Meghan and Harry announced their exit, Prince Charles had suggested they can also continue their royal duties on the sidelines.

This however, was stopped by the monarch herself, who told Harry he cannot be half-in.

"When the Sussexes first announced their intention to quit and seek to make their own money, Prince Charles thought it possible for them to continue half in and half out of the Firm," royal expert Richard Palmer said.

"But in the end the Queen decided it was impossible for the Sussexes to earn money commercially and represent the monarchy officially," he added.