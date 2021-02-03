Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal ties on the sidelines following Megxit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Prince Harry stopped by Queen Elizabeth from maintaining relations with the royal family 

Queen Elizabeth has issued a warning to Prince Harry after he turned his back on the royal family.

Back when Meghan and Harry announced their exit, Prince Charles had suggested they can also continue their royal duties on the sidelines.

This however, was stopped by the monarch herself, who told Harry he cannot be half-in.

"When the Sussexes first announced their intention to quit and seek to make their own money, Prince Charles thought it possible for them to continue half in and half out of the Firm," royal expert Richard Palmer said.

"But in the end the Queen decided it was impossible for the Sussexes to earn money commercially and represent the monarchy officially," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William's 'turbulent' relationship with Prince Charles laid bare by palace insider

Prince William's 'turbulent' relationship with Prince Charles laid bare by palace insider

Jennifer Lopez shares a throwback picture from her performance with Shakira

Jennifer Lopez shares a throwback picture from her performance with Shakira
Billie Eilish to detail her rise to fame in new documentary

Billie Eilish to detail her rise to fame in new documentary
Prince Harry to go to any length to keep Archie's birth details under wraps

Prince Harry to go to any length to keep Archie's birth details under wraps

Kate Hudson opens up about her romantic interest in musicians

Kate Hudson opens up about her romantic interest in musicians

Rebel Wilson, Jacob Busch part ways after dating for four months

Rebel Wilson, Jacob Busch part ways after dating for four months

Zendaya discusses her Netflix movie 'Malcolm & Marie' in latest interview

Zendaya discusses her Netflix movie 'Malcolm & Marie' in latest interview

Machine Gun Kelly spotted smoking aboard a plane

Machine Gun Kelly spotted smoking aboard a plane

Hailey Bieber reacts to Bella Hadid's post about kindness

Hailey Bieber reacts to Bella Hadid's post about kindness

Princess Eugenie to shun royal tradition with public christening of first child

Princess Eugenie to shun royal tradition with public christening of first child
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott holding a torch for each other despite split

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott holding a torch for each other despite split
Twitter supports Rihanna after Kangana Ranaut gives charged response on farmer's protest

Twitter supports Rihanna after Kangana Ranaut gives charged response on farmer's protest

Latest

view all