Tom Hiddleston's Loki future in MCU after 'Avengers: Doomsday' explained

Tom Hiddleston' Loki to have crucial role in 'Avengers: Doomsday', reports

Avengers: Doomsday will reportedly have a small but very crucial role of Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston.

The anti-hero last appeared in the Loki series, which ended on a cliffhanger featuring the “God of Mischief” finally sitting on a throne while physically holding all the timelines of the multiverse in his hands.

He is now being referred as the “God of Stories” following the conclusion of Loki season 2.

Multiple rumours have been circulating about the characters fate in Marvel Cinematic with some saying that Hiddleston’s character might die in Doomsday by the hands of Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom.

As per the latest reports, Avengers: Secret Wars is set to enter production in August. Sources also claim that Tom will be returning as Loki in the 2027 movie in a very crucial role.

Yellow Minutes, a X account, shared, “Tom Hiddleston will reportedly set to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.”

“He has a prominent role in that movie. He's basically the beyonder of MCU. Heroes will go to him for higher authority to call upon.”

Internet has been going crazy with the latest reports as they believe MCU just keeps levelling up.

“Tom Hiddleston as the Beyonder? MCU just keeps levelling up! Can’t wait to see all the heroes bowing to him, this is gonna be wild”, wrote one X user.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Secret Wars is expected to come out in December, 2027 exactly one year after Avengers: Doomsday.