Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie surprise fans with bromantic cameo on 'SNL'

Hudson Williams surprises Connor Storrie with bromantic cameo on ‘SNL’

Hudson Williams turned Connor Storrie’s solo spotlight into an unexpected Heated Rivalry reunion.

Over the weekend Hudson crashed Connor’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut, sending fans into a frenzy.

He first appeared in a sketch set at the Rockefeller Center ice rink. Hudson entered the scene by skating onto the ice and "crashing" into Connor, who was playing a member of a rowdy group of friends alongside Mikey Day and Ben Marshall, interrupting a couple's serious proposal.

Later in the show, the duo appeared together to introduce the musical guest, Mumford & Sons, who performed with Hozier.

Hudson also joined Connor on stage for the final goodnights at the end of the broadcast, with the latter extending his “biggest thanks” to his hockey-themed show co-star, the SNL executive producer, cast and crew, and many more.

The duo’s fans rallied to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement to see the two actors together.

One wrote, “hudson WILLIAMS appearing on SNL with CONNOR was the REUNION we all NEEDED. they have the BEST chemistry.”

Another added.,“Hudson Williams showing up with Connor Storrie on SNL? Didn’t see that coming what a moment.”

A third chimed in, saying, “SNL just leveled up! Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie together is the collab we didn't know we needed. Weekend plans = sorted!”

The Heated Rivalry stars previously reunited for several high-profile appearances, despite aiming to establish separate identities.

They notably appeared together at the 2026 Golden Globes and in an Instagram video for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Torch relay before this bromantic cameo on SNL.