Shia LaBeouf back in prison amid serious battle with addiction

Shia LaBeouf back behind the bars after Mardi Gras arrest

Shia LaBeouf is behind the bars again for the third time since the Mardi Gras controversy which brought his struggle with addiction in the public light.

The 39-year-old actor is now arrested on suspicion of misdemanour, and is related to the same incident which got him arrested with two counts of battery.

The Transformers star was taken under arrest on Saturday, February 28, in New Orleans as reported by the Associated Press.

LaBeouf’s lawyer, Sarah Chervinsky, told the outlet that the actor turned himself in after the arrest warrant was issued on Friday, February 27.

Chervinsky stated, “No regular person would be required to post over $100,000 in bonds, and be jailed two separate times for one misdemeanor incident. Just as he does not deserve preferential treatment, Mr. LaBeouf also does not deserve to be treated more harshly by the police and courts just because he is a public figure.”

The Fury actor is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday, March 19, for pretrial.

Considering LaBeouf’s battle with addiction, court advised him to work on his substance abuse struggle at a rehabilitation facility.

This comes after the Disturbia actor reacted to his initial arrest by posting “free me” through his X account, after he was released in the Mardi Gras incident charges.