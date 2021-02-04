Lahore teenager raped, murdered for blocking suspect's friend on PUBG

Police arrest four on charges of raping and killing a 15-year-old boy after he blocked a friend of the main suspect on PUBG

The suspects abducted the teenager on January 13, the police said



DNA sample of suspects sent to forensic lab for further inquiry



Four men were arrested on charges of the rape and murder of a 15-year-old boy in Lahore's Raiwind.

The suspects reportedly raped and murdered the teenager because he blocked a friend of the main suspect on the online PUBG game.

The Raiwind City Police said the suspects abducted the boy on January 13.

They took the victim to Nankana Sahib, where he was first raped and then murdered.

His body was later found in Sheikhupura. According to the suspects, the victim had blocked a friend of theirs on PUBG.



The DNA sample of the suspect was sent to a forensic lab for further investigation.