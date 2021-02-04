Queen under pressure to take away Prince Harry’s titles over his ‘outspoken’ nature

News has been making rounds about Queen Elizabeth II taking away the military titles of her grandson Prince Harry.



After it was speculated the monarch might strip the Duke of Sussex of his honorary military roles after the one-year Megxit review, royal expert Daniela Elser has given her hot take on why she might be doing so.

Writing a piece for news.com.au, Elser said that the Queen might be under pressure to remove Harry’s titles and isn’t necessarily on board with the idea herself.

“If the Queen does ultimately decide to rescind her grandson's prized military roles, it won't be because she has to but because she feels like his actions over the last year necessitate it. What I can't get past is that surely it didn't have to be this way,” she wrote.

“Rather, the impression that reports out of the UK have cast is that Harry's outspokenness at certain points over the past year has backed the Queen into something of a corner,” she went on to say.

“For example, the statement they made in February last year which seemed to have a certain shirty tone to it in which they complained that ‘the preference of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex was to continue to represent and support Her Majesty The Queen albeit in a more limited capacity’ along with pointing out that ‘there is precedent for other titled members of the royal family to seek employment outside of the institution’,” she continued.

She went on to cite historical royals, saying: “There is precedent for non-working members of the Queen's family to also hold honorary military roles. For example, Prince Michael of Kent, who is a businessman, has seven of them.”

She further referenced Harry and Meghan’s controversial comments ahead of the US election.

“Looking back, Harry has not exactly gone out of his way to stay on the Queen's good side. Monarchy doesn't move at the same pace as real life and things are not considered in terms of weeks or months but years, decades and reigns.”

“What is just so sad is that Harry is such an amazing spokesman for the military; that he is such a passionate and committed advocate for the men and women who have risked their life in the name of his grandma and his country,” she said.

“The tragedy of Harry is that his heart has always been in the right place; it is just that his mouth, at times, is not,” she added.