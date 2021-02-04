Fans in awe as Tiger Shroff shares his new stunt video

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s fans can’t stop gushing over him as they were left in awe after the actor shared a video of his new stunt.



The actor-singer-dancer shared the new video of his new stunt on Instagram.

He wrote, “Why are some of these moves so much easier to do in video games”.

In the video clip, he Baaghi 3 actor is seen running from a distance and performing a mid-air flip, before kicking his partner to the ground.

The video has garnered over 1.6 million views within a few minutes. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also showered love on Tiger’s video.