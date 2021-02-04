Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Fans in awe as Tiger Shroff shares his new stunt video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Fans in awe as Tiger Shroff shares his new stunt video

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s fans can’t stop gushing over him as they were left in awe after the actor shared a video of his new stunt.

The actor-singer-dancer shared the new video of his new stunt on Instagram.

He wrote, “Why are some of these moves so much easier to do in video games”.

In the video clip, he Baaghi 3 actor is seen running from a distance and performing a mid-air flip, before kicking his partner to the ground.

The video has garnered over 1.6 million views within a few minutes. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also showered love on Tiger’s video.

More From Bollywood:

Deepika Padukone's birthday wish to sister melts hearts

Deepika Padukone's birthday wish to sister melts hearts
Sara Ali Khan puts on leggy display while vacationing in Maldives

Sara Ali Khan puts on leggy display while vacationing in Maldives
Which country makes Janhvi Kapoor want to 'jump' with joy when traveling?

Which country makes Janhvi Kapoor want to 'jump' with joy when traveling?
Sonam Kapoor reminisces US trip when Anand Ahuja proposed her back in 2017

Sonam Kapoor reminisces US trip when Anand Ahuja proposed her back in 2017
Katrina's sister Isa Kaif stuns in latest snap

Katrina's sister Isa Kaif stuns in latest snap
Sara Ali Khan's regal look drops jaws

Sara Ali Khan's regal look drops jaws
Kareena Kapoor flaunts natural beauty in latest snap

Kareena Kapoor flaunts natural beauty in latest snap
Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy

Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy
Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of her daughter as she reveals her name

Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of her daughter as she reveals her name

Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about Bollywood’s rat race

Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about Bollywood’s rat race

Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning with her ‘hair tricks’ video

Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning with her ‘hair tricks’ video
Kareena Kapoor sends love to ‘golden girl’ Amrita Arora on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to ‘golden girl’ Amrita Arora on her birthday

Latest

view all