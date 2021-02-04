Olivia Colman says ‘The Crown’ ‘toned down’ the Buckingham Palace

The Crown star Olivia Colman is riding high of late thanks to her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.



Back when the Netflix show’s fourth season premiered in November, Colman along with Gillian Anderon, who plays Margaret Thatcher on the regal drama, went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about their roles.

Per The Los Angeles Times, Colman revealed she had met Princess Anne and even got a chance to visit the Buckingham Palace before she bagged her role as the monarch on the popular show.

About her visit, Colman said: “I was very nervous. That was hilarious is that it turns out everything we’ve done in The Crown was toned down compared to as it is in the actual palace. To be fair, I wasn’t there on a rainy Wednesday afternoon, an average day. … It was pomp and ceremony.”

She went on to reveal that the Palace stuff was “so sweet.”

“If you would look nervous, they’d go, ‘Don’t worry, it’s all OK. Do you want a cup of tea?’ They helped you along the way. But it was an extraordinary experience. … I’m very lucky, and it doesn’t happen to many people, and I felt very fortunate. And it was also hilarious,” she added.