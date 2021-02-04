Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun says she will miss Ayeza Khan as they wraps up shooting in Turkey

Turkish star Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun has said that she will miss Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan as they wrapped up shooting in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ayeza took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Gulsim and wrote in the caption, “My Friend, I will miss you” followed by heart emoticon.

Commenting on the post, Aslihan said, “Me too sister, but I know we will meet again, and it’s will be so near” followed by several heart emojis.



Ayeza Khan and Gulsim recently shoot for a Pakistani brand together in Istanbul, Turkey.

In her previous post, the Mehar Posh actress shared a beautiful picture with Gulsim and praised her.