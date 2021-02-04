Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

'King of cover drives': Social media showers love on Babar Azam

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Babar Azam plays a flawless cover drive. Photo: PCB Twitter account. 

  • Babar Azam remains not out on 77 against South Africa
  • This is the young skipper's 16th Test fifty
  • Babar, Fawad Alam build strong partnership to rescue Pakistan from another batting collapse

Pakistan cricket fans are showing love to skipper Babar Azam for his effortless and impressive cover drives that were the talk of the day during the second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa. 

The hosts were in trouble when Babar Azam and Fawad Alam came out to bat, down three wickets on only 22 runs. However, Babar again played a captain's knock and scored his 16th Test century. 

His cover drives off the South African pacemen was showered with praise on social media by fans. 

The rain dashed this fan's wish, who wanted to see Babar raise the bat for a century today. 

Another thought the entire session belonged to Babar Azam, and his cover drives. 

One cricket fan uploaded a short clip of several boundaries scored by the stellar batsman. 

One fan described Babar Azam as a "brand of cover drives". 

Heavy rain delayed the resumption of the post-tea session on the opening day of the second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa on Thursday.

Babar Azam and Fawad Alam brought Pakistan out of the woods with a 100 runs plus partnership, after the green shirts lost three quick wickets.

As players walked off the field at the tea break, it began to pour, with rain lashing the Rawalpindi stadium as groundsmen placed the covers on the pitch and adjoining area.

Play was due to resume at 3:00 PM local time (1000 GMT) but persistent rain kept players in the dressing rooms.

Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, were 145-3 at the tea break with skipper Babar Azam on 77 not out and Fawad Alam unbeaten on 42.

