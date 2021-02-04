Katherine Heigl sheds light on her Grey’s Anatomy regrets: ‘I regret not learning’

Katherine Heigl recently shed light on her regrets prior to leaving Grey’s Anatomy.

The actor opened up about her overwhelming regrets during an interview with PEOPLE magazine and was even quoted saying, I don't think you get through life without any regrets. But you can create some purpose from it."

Back in 2007 Heigl began her battle against the industry, simply because she decided to withdraw her name from the Emmys. reason being that she "did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant" a nomination.

Touching on that 2007 blunder the actor admits, "I know there's a better way to deal with those things than I did. I could have handled it with more grace. I don't actually regret leaving Grey's Anatomy — I did the right thing for me and for my family — but I do regret the heightened drama I was feeling at that time.”

Heigl went on to say, "If I'd known anything about meditation then, or had been talking to a therapist or someone to help me through some of the fear that I was steeped in, I think I would have been more calm in how I approached what boundaries I needed to create to thrive."

"I certainly regret not learning earlier how to manage my anxiety better. Living at that heightened level of anxiety ... created a defensiveness in me and wariness and assuming that people were against me. I let my mind run rampant without the tools to properly manage that."

"The last five years has been really about learning how to manage that anxiety and to control my own thoughts. I learned that not managing stress leads to not dealing with negativity or frustration or disappointment in the proper way."