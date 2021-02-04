Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'no longer speaking, completely done'

It seems that there is no turning back for estranged couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as the two are focused on leading separate lives for good.

A source dished the details to E! News and said that the divorce, of what will be after six years of marriage, is merely a formality as the two "are completely done and no longer speaking.

Throughout their tumultuous time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is "trying to stay strong and move on with her life".

While many are aware of their relationship status, the reason why the Skims founder is delaying the formal proceedings is because she "is still working out the logistics of announcing the divorce" however the source said that their split is "completely official in her mind".

Likewise, another source shared that the rapper "is also completely done with the marriage and is moving on" but unlike his wife, the Life of Pablo performer is looking to make the split official as soon as possible.

"He doesn't care what Kim's priorities are with holding off on a divorce announcement," the source said.

"He will file before she's ready if he has to. He wants the divorce just as much as Kim does."

