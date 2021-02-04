Katrina Kaif twins with Ishaan Khattar in white outfit as they hang out with ‘‘Phone Bhoot’ gang

Indian actress Katrina Kaif and co-star Ishaan Khattar twinned in white outfit as they stepped out with Phone Bhoot gang.



Katrina, Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani are currently in Udaipur as they are shooting for the next schedule of Phone Bhoot.

The Bharat actress took to Instagram and shared adorable photos and selfies with the co-stars and captioned it, “Phone Bhoot gang” followed smiling face emoticon.

The stunning photos have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, film producer Ritesh Sidhwani also shared the same photos and wrote, “High time I get a haircut but here’s a selfie with the gang! #PhoneBhoot.”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot will be released later this year.