Thursday Feb 04 2021
Angelina Jolie decides to auction multi-million artwork gifted by Brad Pitt

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been battling to finalize their divorce since 2016

Angelina Jolie is auctioning off a masterpiece given to her as a gift by former husband, Brad Pitt.

This time, a Winston Churchill painting named 'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque' for President Franklin D. Roosevelt, is being auctioned that Pitt once gifted her.

Angelina Jolie, 45, and Brad Pitt, 57, have been battling to finalize their divorce since 2016. The situation keeps getting more complex; now, Jolie has decided to auction away the things that meant the most to their marriage.

Maleficent star is auctioning a painting that is worth millions of dollars in exchange for some sense of peace. It is reported that Pitt bought the mural for 2.95 million dollars in 2011 from New Orleans antique dealer M.S Rau to hang in their house.

The painting had travelled from President Roosevelt’s possession to his son Elliott to film producer, Norman Hickman to art collector, Rau to Pitt and Jolie’s house.

