Friday Feb 05 2021
Friday Feb 05, 2021

NCB arrests two more in Sushant Singh death case

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two more people in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Indian media reported.

The NCB is investigating the drugs angle in the death case of the Dil Bechara actor.

According to Indian media, celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani were arrested on Thursday after four hours of investigation.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

The Enforcement Directorate and NCB are investigating the financial and narcotics angles into the death of Sushant.

The law enforcers have arrested many people in connection with the case.

Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were also arrested.

She was released on bail after a month while her brother Showick was released after almost two months. 

