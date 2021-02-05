SAG nominations: Emma Corrin says she is proud of everyone who worked on 'The Crown'

British actress Emma Corrin will star opposite Harry Styles in the Amazon Studios’ drama "My Policeman", according to a report.



The report comes a day after the actress was nominated for Golden Globe and SAG (Screen Actors Guild Awards) awards.

She took to Instagram to express her feeling when the SAG nominations were announced. She thanked @sagawards and said "So proud of everyone."

Emma Corrin portrays Princess Diana in the popular Netflix series which has drawn criticism for depiction of some royal family members.



Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman will be produced by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti-Schechter Films, in association with Cora Palfrey and Phillip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC. Deadline.com reported.



Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage will direct from an adapted screenplay by Academy Award and Emmy nominee Ron Nyswaner.

