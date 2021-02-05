Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 05 2021
By
Web Desk

SAG nominations: Emma Corrin says she is proud of everyone who worked on 'The Crown'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 05, 2021

British actress Emma Corrin will star opposite Harry Styles  in the Amazon Studios’ drama "My Policeman", according to a report.

The report comes a day after the actress was nominated for Golden Globe and SAG (Screen Actors Guild Awards) awards.

She took to Instagram to express her feeling when the SAG nominations were announced. She thanked @sagawards and said "So proud of everyone."

Emma Corrin portrays Princess Diana in the popular Netflix series which has drawn criticism for depiction of some royal family members.

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman will be produced by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti-Schechter Films, in association with Cora Palfrey and Phillip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC. Deadline.com reported.

Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage will direct from an adapted screenplay by Academy Award and Emmy nominee Ron Nyswaner.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's romance amid lockdown

Inside Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's romance amid lockdown
Queen Elizabeth accused of excluding Meghan Markle's father from royal wedding

Queen Elizabeth accused of excluding Meghan Markle's father from royal wedding

TikTok star Jojo Siwa appears on Jimmy Fallon's show

TikTok star Jojo Siwa appears on Jimmy Fallon's show
Queen Elizabeth heartbroken over completing 70 years on the throne: Here's why

Queen Elizabeth heartbroken over completing 70 years on the throne: Here's why
Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin hints at new project

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin hints at new project

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha's tell-all book sends shockwaves across Palace

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha's tell-all book sends shockwaves across Palace

Hailey Bieber reacts to 'Vogue' cover featuring Gigi Hadid

Hailey Bieber reacts to 'Vogue' cover featuring Gigi Hadid
Alisha Wainwright sings praises of Justin Timberlake post cheating scandal

Alisha Wainwright sings praises of Justin Timberlake post cheating scandal
2021 SAG Awards nominees: The full list

2021 SAG Awards nominees: The full list
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West facing 'hardest' part of separation

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West facing 'hardest' part of separation
The Weeknd opens up about performing at Super Bowl 2021 halftime gig

The Weeknd opens up about performing at Super Bowl 2021 halftime gig

Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack with BTS photos of John Legend's music video

Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack with BTS photos of John Legend's music video

Latest

view all