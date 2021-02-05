Shakira's new hair colour takes fans by surprise

Superstar Shakira certainly can rock anything and everything and her latest post on Instagram proved it.

The Girl Like Me hit maker shared a photo where she could be seen rocking her luscious locks as usual but this time in vibrant reddish-pink colour.

The new colour came as a surprise to fans who complimented her in the comments.

In another video, the stunner could be seen styling her hair straight rather than her usual curls.

"Surprise!" she captioned the video.

Take a look:











