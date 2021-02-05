Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 05, 2021

Lady Gaga sheds light on her Inauguration performance: 'It was a day to dream'

Lady Gaga recently sat down for a candid chat and spilled the beans behind her Inauguration performance.

The singer shed light on it all during an interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, "It was the honor of my lifetime.”

She even added, "I wish to send an extended prayer out to all the people that live on this land, that you will feel whole, that you will feel loved, that we all work in the interest of building the beloved community together.”

"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

