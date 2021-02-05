Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan calls out Prince Harry: ‘It's all become very tedious’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 05, 2021

Piers Morgan calls out Prince Harry: ‘It's all become very tedious’

Piers Morgan recently lashed out at Prince Harry’s ‘sad’ hypocritical lecturing.

The TV personality shed light on his thoughts in a piece for MailOnline and wrote, “Prince Harry's not happy, it's been reported today. This revelation isn't a massive surprise.”

“The ever-surly Duke of Sussex has looked thoroughly miserable for the past few years as he's waged furious battles against everyone from the media to his own brother and father-in-law. When Harry's not issuing angry statements or suing people, he's hypocritically lecturing us all on things like reducing our carbon footprint while he uses private jets like taxis.”

“And honestly? It's all become very tedious and rather sad. What happened to that cheery, cheeky young guy that everyone loved because he never took life too seriously? I've seen more cheerful funeral directors than haunted Harry in his endless grim-faced hostage videos preaching 'equality' from his Californian mansion.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, Camilla undergoing horrendous ‘abuse’

Prince Charles, Camilla undergoing horrendous ‘abuse’
The power Kate Middleton’s parents ‘hold’ over the royal family unearthed

The power Kate Middleton’s parents ‘hold’ over the royal family unearthed
Maya Ali drops jaws as she struts her stuff on runway

Maya Ali drops jaws as she struts her stuff on runway
Lady Gaga sheds light on her Inauguration performance: 'It was a day to dream'

Lady Gaga sheds light on her Inauguration performance: 'It was a day to dream'
Shakira's new hair colour takes fans by surprise

Shakira's new hair colour takes fans by surprise
Inside Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's romance amid lockdown

Inside Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's romance amid lockdown
Queen Elizabeth accused of excluding Meghan Markle's father from royal wedding

Queen Elizabeth accused of excluding Meghan Markle's father from royal wedding

TikTok star Jojo Siwa appears on Jimmy Fallon's show

TikTok star Jojo Siwa appears on Jimmy Fallon's show
Queen Elizabeth heartbroken over completing 70 years on the throne: Here's why

Queen Elizabeth heartbroken over completing 70 years on the throne: Here's why
Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin hints at new project

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin hints at new project

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha's tell-all book sends shockwaves across Palace

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha's tell-all book sends shockwaves across Palace

Katherine Heigl touches on how she approaches racism with kids

Katherine Heigl touches on how she approaches racism with kids

Latest

view all