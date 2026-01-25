Teyana Taylor makes ‘SNL’ debut alongside mini-me daughters: ‘so grateful’

Teyana Taylor took to the Saturday Night Live stage for her hosting debut during its latest episode, where she was joined by her daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert.

The newly minted Oscar nominee stepped out in a graphic white top which featured a shout-out to SNL’s base, New York City, while her giant fur sleeves made sure that the ensemble would not be missed.

As the evening’s host, the actress and singer kicked things off by acknowledging her supporting actress Academy Award nod for One Battle After Another.

Admitting that “this week has been very insane” due to her nomination, Teyana joked, “It is a dream come true. I found out the way every little girl wants to find out; getting fitted for a bald cap next to Mikey Day.”

She further acknowledged her recent Golden Globes win, saying that while delivering her winning address, she “wanted to see” her daughters’ faces, only to find them scrolling on their phones every time she looked.

“I’ve worked so hard throughout my career to get to this point, and I’m just so grateful to be here with my babies cheering me on,” she said, as the camera panned on her to her girls, who were once again busy scrolling their phones.

Teyana Taylor was also joined by the rock band Geese as the musical guest during her hosting stint on the January 24 episode of Saturday Night Live.