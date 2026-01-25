Olivia Wilde gets teary-eyed during 'The Invite' premiere at Sundance Film Festival

 
January 25, 2026

Olivia Wilde has once again impressed fans and audience with her new outstanding craft that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

On January 24, the 41-year-old popular American actress and director appeared at the Film Festival for the premiere of her film, The Invite.

Starring Wilde alongside Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton, the film is an English Language remake of the Spanish film The People Upstairs by Cesec Gay.

The Invite impressed the audience so much that they were forced to give a standing ovation to the Tron actress.

A video has been shared by Deadline in which Olivia can be seen getting on to the stage, while the entire hall stands up to give a big round of applause for her new work.

On witnessing such a moment, the actress went all emotional as she could be seen wiping off her tears.

“There’s a seven-hour movie you would have liked”, she said.

Wilde, while speaking about the project, added, “We just dug into it with generosity and poured a spirit into with personal ideas. The cast brought this creative energy every day.”

Besides featuring in the film, the House actress also participated in writing the screenplay of The Invite with Rashida Jones and Wil McComrmack. 

