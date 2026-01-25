Romeo, Cruz Beckham step out together amid Brooklyn Beckham family feud

Romeo and Cruz Beckham were spotted spending time together as tensions continue within the Beckham family.

The brothers, ages 23 and 20, were seen heading to a restaurant in Paris on January 24, alongside their girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel. The outing comes amid an ongoing feud between their older brother Brooklyn Beckham and parents Victoria and David Beckham.

Cruz kept it casual in a black Adidas sweater, light jeans and white sneakers, while Romeo wore a coordinated dark denim look over a white T-shirt. Romeo was photographed holding hands with Turnbull, who wore a black romper with a midriff cutout.

The brothers were in Paris for Men’s Fashion Week. Romeo recently walked the runway at the Willy Chavarria Menswear Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show on January 23, receiving public support from siblings Cruz and Harper, 14, and mother Victoria, 51.

Their outing follows Brooklyn’s recent Instagram Stories post, where he addressed his strained relationship with his parents.

In the post, Brooklyn claimed Victoria and David tried to “bribe” him into “signing away the rights” to his name before his April 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham and alleged that Victoria “hijacked” the couple’s first wedding dance.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn wrote. “I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Since then, Romeo and Cruz have shared cryptic posts online. Romeo posted a photo featuring Victoria’s song I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl, while Cruz shared an image reading Loneliest Boy.

Cruz has also defended his parents publicly, writing, “NOT TRUE,” and adding, “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I.”