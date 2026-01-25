Chris Pratt discusses future of Star-Lord in Marvel

Chris Pratt made last appearance as Star-Lord in 2023's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3'

Chris Pratt, who is widely known to play Star-Lord in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, has broken his silence on his potential return to Marvel.

News regarding the Guardians franchise has been stalled out as MCU’s main focus is on Avengers: Doomsday, which does not feature any character from the franchise.

Therefore, when asked about the future of Star-Lord in an interview with Pratt, he responded saying, "The thing is, you know, everything is all liquid, right? And they kind of take things a step at a time at Marvel. I'm happy to do anything they want me to do.”

The Mercy actor revealed that he personally has some great ideas for the character.

In a chat on Josh Horrowitz’s Happy Sad Confused Podcast, the 46-year-old said, “Also, I personally have a really strong vision of what I would want him to do, and I think it's f****** great."

While pitching his own thought for Star-Lord in the future, Chris shared, "I'm down to contribute any way I can to them setting up the next 10 years of storytelling, you know, and I have a pretty strong idea of how I think I could contribute to that."

The Jurassic World actor is currently busy promoting his new film, Mercy along with Rebecca Ferguson.