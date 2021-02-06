Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 06 2021
K-Pop fans battle AOC detractors with photos of fluffy animals

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

AOC stepped forward earlier this week and recounted her harrowing experience with sexual assault

K-Pop fans came to the rescue of American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after a derogatory hashtag came afloat against her on Twitter.

After the US Representative stepped forward earlier this week and recounted her harrowing experience with sexual assault and how she had to cope with her fear of getting killed during the Capitol Hill riots during which she hid behind her bathroom door.

"I'm a survivor of sexual assault. And I haven't told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other,” she said during her Instagram Live stream on Monday.

However, soon after, in a bid to minimize her traumatic experience, many conservatives flocked Twitter to claim AOC’s story was exaggerated and how she “wasn’t in the capitol building” thereby “not in real danger.”

As the hashtag #AOCLied emerged against her, the unlikeliest group came to her defense and helped drown the conservative campaign against her: K-Pop stans.

Known for their many previous attempts of co-opting right-wing hashtags, the K-pop fans transformed the targeted harassment campaign into a hashtag where people in the fandom showed off their pets and other animals.

As the hashtag grew larger, the assorted randomness eventually let the hateful messages aimed at AOC, sink into the abyss.



