Saturday Feb 06 2021
Taylor Swift responds to lawsuit from Evermore theme park in Utah

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Taylor Swift, who has been sued by a theme park in Utah for copyright infringement over use of the album name Evermore, termed the claims baseless.

Swift's representatives denounced the claim, saying: 'It is inconceivable that there is any likelihood of confusion between your client’s theme park and related products and Ms Swift’s music and related products.'

The park's owners, who are seeking damages from the American singer over using album name Evermore, alleged that Swift’s album has confused the visitors and negatively impacted its search engine results.

According to park's HR director, the visitors have been asking 'whether the Evermore album was the result of a collaboration between park's owners and Taylor Swift or some other type of relationship'.

It added: 'Your use of the Evermore trademark infringes on Evermore’s trademark rights and has resulted in actual confusion.'

The theme park reportedly 'operates an immersive experience... in which performers who portray fantasy characters are the main attraction.'

Taylor Swift's lawyers rejected the claims and called the matter 'baseless … frivolous and irresponsible.'

