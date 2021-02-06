Julie Andrews leads tributes to her 'cherished friend' Christopher Plummer

Julie Andrews and Chris Evans have led tributes to Christopher Plummer following the legendary actor’s death.



'The Sound Of Music' co-star died aged 91 at his home in Connecticut, USA on February 5 with his wife Elaine Taylor by his side.

Academy Award-winning actor ’s career spanned nearly 70 years. As news of his death spread Friday, many people shared remembrances and memories of numerous famous roles from his prolific career.



The stars from all walks of the showbiz world took to social media and shared kind words on the sad demise of the legendary actor, 'The Sound of Music' and The Academy also mourned his passing.



Julie shared kind words about her friend, saying: "The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend, she told to a media outlet."

Julie and Christopher played opposite each other in the 1965 movie The Sound Of Music.

Chris Evans – who starred with Plummer in 2019’s ‘Knives Out’, wrote on Twitter: "This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent."



British TV presenter Piers Morgan, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and music producer Finneas O’Connell also paid tribute to the 'All The Money in the World' star

Christopher’s death was confirmed on Friday by his family. The actor is survived by Elaine and his only child, actress Amanda Plummer, from his first marriage to actress Tammy Grimes.