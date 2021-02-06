‘Gilmore Girls’ predicted Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s divorce

Can't connect right now! retry
Popular comedy drama Gilmore Girls came with a truckload of pop references and jokes about celebrities and their lives.

However, in one of the episodes, writer and creator of the show Amy Sherman-Palladino may have unknowingly predicted the divorce of Hollywood’s golden couple, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

During the second season which began airing in 2001, the two lead characters of Lorelai and Rory could be seen subtly foreshadowing Pitt and Aniston’s split, years before the two actually parted ways.

This was when Lorelai is telling her daughter about her father and his girlfriend Sherry’s split, by asking her to guess who she thinks is about to be single again.

To this, Rory says: “Brad and Jen.”

The couple ended up getting divorced later in 2005.

