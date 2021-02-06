Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif flaunts her badminton skills on sets of ‘Phone Bhoot’ in latest video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Katrina Kaif flaunts her badminton skills on sets of ‘Phone Bhoot’ in latest video

Indian star Katrina Kaif showed off her athletic skills as she indulged in the game of badminton with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi on the sets of Phone Bhoot.

The Bharat actress, who is currently busy in shooting for the next schedule of Phone Bhoot in Udaipur, took to Instagram and shared the video of having a gala time when the cameras are off.

Katrina wrote “A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in @ishaankhatter did get to play.”

She further said “@siddhantchaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case.”

The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Earlier, Katrina mesmerized her millions of fans with adorable selfies and photos with her upcoming film Phone Bhoot gang.

The actress shared adorable photos and selfies with the co-stars and captioned it, “Phone Bhoot gang” followed smiling face emoticon.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot also features Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

More From Bollywood:

NCB arrests two more in Sushant Singh death case

NCB arrests two more in Sushant Singh death case
Varun Sharma receives love, sweet birthday wishes from Ranveer Singh

Varun Sharma receives love, sweet birthday wishes from Ranveer Singh
Katrina Kaif twins with Ishaan Khattar in white outfit as they hang out with 'Phone Bhoot’ gang

Katrina Kaif twins with Ishaan Khattar in white outfit as they hang out with 'Phone Bhoot’ gang
Kareena Kapoor flaunts her growing baby bump as due date nears

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her growing baby bump as due date nears
Fans in awe as Tiger Shroff shares his new stunt video

Fans in awe as Tiger Shroff shares his new stunt video
Deepika Padukone's birthday wish to sister melts hearts

Deepika Padukone's birthday wish to sister melts hearts
Sara Ali Khan puts on leggy display while vacationing in Maldives

Sara Ali Khan puts on leggy display while vacationing in Maldives
Which country makes Janhvi Kapoor want to 'jump' with joy when traveling?

Which country makes Janhvi Kapoor want to 'jump' with joy when traveling?
Sonam Kapoor reminisces US trip when Anand Ahuja proposed her back in 2017

Sonam Kapoor reminisces US trip when Anand Ahuja proposed her back in 2017
Katrina's sister Isa Kaif stuns in latest snap

Katrina's sister Isa Kaif stuns in latest snap
Sara Ali Khan's regal look drops jaws

Sara Ali Khan's regal look drops jaws
Kareena Kapoor flaunts natural beauty in latest snap

Kareena Kapoor flaunts natural beauty in latest snap

Latest

view all